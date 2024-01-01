Russia Takes Over CIS Chairmanship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia started to chair the CIS as of the new year.
Referring to Russian media, Azernews reports that the
chairmanship of the organization has been transferred from
Kyrgyzstan to Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the country
expects to continue working on a more active transition to national
currencies in mutual settlements in the economic sphere.
He also noted the importance of joint action of the CIS
countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism,
cross-border crime and illegal drug trafficking, and
corruption.
Besides, Russia intends to focus on the expansion of cultural
and humanitarian relations, and cooperation in the fields of
health, science, education, and sports.
