Azerbaijan Approves Law On Public Procurement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The new law "On State Procurement" approved by President Ilham Aliyev enters into force today.

According to Azernews, the law defines the economic, legal, and organizational bases and rules of state procurement in the Republic of Azerbaijan under clauses 10 and 15 of part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new law envisages procurement only through the portal, placement of tender announcements on the portal, procurement related to confidential information, and procedures related to these procurements are carried out on paper carriers.

The document also specifies the planning and stages of procurement, the formation of the procurement commission and the responsibility of the commission, the compliance indicators of suppliers, the evaluation of proposals, the preparation of the procurement report and other requirements for the procurement contract, including the conditions for the termination of procurement.

Any resident and non-resident supplier in the country, except for the cases stipulated by the international obligations of Azerbaijan under the law or the participation of certain foreign suppliers or foreign suppliers from certain countries (including countries with which Azerbaijan does not have diplomatic relations) are restricted in terms of state security. will be able to participate in purchases.

In addition, according to the document, the Procurement Commission cannot exclude suppliers from procurement procedures based on their nationality, unless they have previously restricted their participation in procurement under this Law.