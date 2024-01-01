Azerbaijan Approves Law On Public Procurement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The new law "On State Procurement" approved by President Ilham
Aliyev enters into force today.
According to Azernews, the law defines the economic, legal, and
organizational bases and rules of state procurement in the Republic
of Azerbaijan under clauses 10 and 15 of part I of Article 94 of
the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The new law envisages procurement only through the portal,
placement of tender announcements on the portal, procurement
related to confidential information, and procedures related to
these procurements are carried out on paper carriers.
The document also specifies the planning and stages of
procurement, the formation of the procurement commission and the
responsibility of the commission, the compliance indicators of
suppliers, the evaluation of proposals, the preparation of the
procurement report and other requirements for the procurement
contract, including the conditions for the termination of
procurement.
Any resident and non-resident supplier in the country, except
for the cases stipulated by the international obligations of
Azerbaijan under the law or the participation of certain foreign
suppliers or foreign suppliers from certain countries (including
countries with which Azerbaijan does not have diplomatic relations)
are restricted in terms of state security. will be able to
participate in purchases.
In addition, according to the document, the Procurement
Commission cannot exclude suppliers from procurement procedures
based on their nationality, unless they have previously restricted
their participation in procurement under this Law.
