Russians Attack About 15 Settlements Across Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 31, 2023, Russian troops shelled about 15 settlements across the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The enemy shelling affected the Kharkiv district's Veterynarne and Kozacha Lopan; the Chuhuiv district's Ohirtseve, Vovchansk and Budarky; the Kupiansk district's Bolohivka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

Near Ivanivka, Russian invaders launched air strikes.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 22 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka.

Around 01:10 p.m., Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv district's Kozacha Lopan, causing damage to a detached house. No casualties were reported.

Around 01:30 p.m., the Bohodukhiv district's Ivashky came under enemy fire. A gas pipeline and two apartment blocks were damaged.

At 04:50 p.m., Russian occupiers struck the territory of a Chuhuiv-based enterprise. A hangar was partially destroyed, and a warehouse was damaged. Three people were injured and two more rescued.