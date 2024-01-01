               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Became Chairman Of CIS


1/1/2024 3:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Russia started to chair the CIS from today.

Referring to the Russian mass media, Trend reports that the chairmanship of the organization has been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the country expects to continue working on a more active transition to national currencies in mutual settlements in the economic sphere.

He also noted the importance of joint action of the CIS countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism, cross-border crime and illegal drug trafficking, and corruption.

Among other things, Russia intends to focus on the expansion of cultural and humanitarian relations, cooperation in the fields of health, science, education and sports.

