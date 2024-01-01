Russia Became Chairman Of CIS

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Russia started to
chair the CIS from today.
Referring to the Russian mass media, Trend reports that the chairmanship of the
organization has been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the country
expects to continue working on a more active transition to national
currencies in mutual settlements in the economic sphere.
He also noted the importance of joint action of the CIS
countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism,
cross-border crime and illegal drug trafficking, and
corruption.
Among other things, Russia intends to focus on the expansion of
cultural and humanitarian relations, cooperation in the fields of
health, science, education and sports.
