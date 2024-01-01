QSE Index Rises 240.47 Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index yesterday rose 240.47 points (2.27 percent), to close at 10,830.63 points.
A total of 301,785,411 shares were traded, with a value of QR1,086,031,588 as a result of implementing 29026 transactions in all sectors.
The shares of 36 companies rose during the session, and the prices of 11 other companies fell, while two companies maintained their previous closing prices.
At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization amounted to QR624,621,737,249, compared to QR611,837,223,232 in the previous session.
