7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Ishikawa

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Jan 1 (IANS) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, the weather agency said on Monday.
Following temblors measuring the top level on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, tsunami warnings have been issued, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/dan
MENAFN01012024000231011071ID1107673406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.