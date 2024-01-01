               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Japan's Ishikawa


1/1/2024 2:45:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Jan 1 (IANS) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, the weather agency said on Monday.

Following temblors measuring the top level on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, tsunami warnings have been issued, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/dan

MENAFN01012024000231011071ID1107673406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search