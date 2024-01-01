Chairmanship Of CSTO Passed From Belarus To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From January 1,
the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization
passed from Belarus to Kazakhstan.
Trend informs that
at the summit held in Minsk in November of last year, the President
of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev announced the priorities of his
country.
These priorities include cooperation in the fight against
international terrorism and extremism, expanding cooperation with
the UN and its structures, the Commonwealth of Independent States
and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
