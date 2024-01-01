               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chairmanship Of CSTO Passed From Belarus To Kazakhstan


1/1/2024 2:20:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From January 1, the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization passed from Belarus to Kazakhstan.

Trend informs that at the summit held in Minsk in November of last year, the President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev announced the priorities of his country.

These priorities include cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, expanding cooperation with the UN and its structures, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

