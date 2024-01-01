Defense Forces Eliminate Another 780 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 360,010 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 1, 2024, including 780 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,983 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 11,087 armored combat vehicles (+17), 8,482 artillery systems (+18), 943 multiple launch rocket systems, 625 air defense systems (+2), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,657 unmanned aerial vehicles (+66), 1,709 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,330 motor vehicles (+38), and 1,277 special equipment units (+9).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 11 strikes on enemy manpower clusters in the past 24 hours. Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit nine enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, three ammunition depots and one command post.