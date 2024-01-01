FIDE Announces Top Azerbaijani Chess Players In First Ranking List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced the first
ranking list of 2024.
According to Azernews, 5 Azerbaijani chess players advanced in
the January table.
Shahriyar Mammadyarov moved up two places with 2726 points and
rose to 24th place. Teymur Rajabov (27th place, 2723 points)
remained in the position.
Rauf Mammadov, our other chess player in the top 100, has also
achieved progress. R. Mammadov rose to 87th place with 2651 points
while Nijat Abasov left the list.
The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2830), the winner of the last
World Cup, leads the rating. USA representative Fabiano Caruana
(2804) took second place. Another grandmaster of this country
Nikaru Nakamura (2788) closed the first "three".
Among female chess players, Gunay Mammadzade (2449) rose to the
26th place, and Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2384) rose to the 64th place.
Govhar Beidullayeva (2374) remained in 77th place. Gulnar Mammadova
(2351) advanced to the 97th place. Mrs. Balajayeva went down one
step (99th place, 2350 points).
The first place in the ranking of female chess players belongs
to Hou Ifan (China, 2632). Khampi Koneru (2554) from India has
moved to second place. Aleksandra Goryachkina (2553), performing
under the FIDE banner, is third.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107673393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.