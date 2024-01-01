Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sudan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the Chairman of the Sundanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdulfattah Al-Burhan on Sudan's national day. His Highness the Amir wished Al-Burhan and the Sudanese people evermore progress and welfare. (end) gta

