Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cuba On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulating him on his country's national day. His Highness wished the President and the Cuban people further success and progress. (end) gta

