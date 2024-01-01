(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CyberQ Group Earns Finalist Nominations in Two Distinguished Awards

- Chris Woods, founder and CEO at CyberQ Group, UNITED KINGDOM, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberQ Group proudly announces its recognition as a finalist in not one, but two esteemed awards, solidifying its standing as a leader in the cybersecurity and technology landscape. The company has been selected as a finalist at the Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2024 and has received nominations for the "Emerging Entrepreneur Leader" and "Technology Leader" at The Business Desk Leadership Awards West Midlands 2024.The Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2024, known for honouring excellence and innovation in the cybersecurity insurance sector, has acknowledged CyberQ Group's outstanding contributions by shortlisting the company for the coveted top spot. This recognition underscores CyberQ Group's commitment to pushing the boundaries of intelligent solutions in the dynamic landscape of cyber insurance.In addition to its European accolade, CyberQ Group stands tall as a double finalist at The Business Desk Leadership Awards West Midlands 2024. The nominations in the "Emerging Entrepreneur Leader" and "Technology Leader" categories highlight the company's prowess in leadership, entrepreneurship, and technological innovation within the West Midlands region."We are thrilled and honoured to be named finalists in these prestigious awards," said Chris Woods, founder and CEO at CyberQ Group. "These nominations reflect our team's dedication to excellence, innovation, and leadership in the ever-evolving fields of cybersecurity and technology. We are proud to be recognized among industry leaders and look forward to the awards ceremonies."The Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2024 ceremony is set to take place February 7, 2024 in London, while The Business Desk Leadership Awards West Midlands 2024 winners will be announced at the awards gala on March 7, 2024 at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham city centre.About CyberQ Group:CyberQ Group is a leading cybersecurity company at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions to safeguard businesses against evolving cyber threats. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and strategic leadership, CyberQ Group continues to redefine the cybersecurity landscape.For media inquiries, please contact:...

