Perfect Cocktail Pairings For Festive Delights

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANSlife) Everybody's at-home cocktail menu need to include these straightforward, timeless cocktails. Don't be scared to experiment with mixology and lift your mood. These simple cocktail recipes are impressive and easy to master.
Maple Old Fashioned with Dark Chocolate
Ingredients:
2 oz Lucifer's Gold Whisky1/2 oz Maple Syrup2 dashes Angostura bittersDark chocolate - Pairing
Method:
In a mixing glass, combine the Lucifer's Gold Whisky, maple syrup, and bitters ice and stir well for about 20-30 seconds the mixture into a rock glass over a large ice cube with a small dark chocolate square on the side of the glass.
Russian Berry Blast with Plum Cake
Ingredients:
2 oz Russian Standard Vodka1⁄2 oz Lime Juice5-6 Cranberries1⁄2 Rosemary SyrupSodaRosemary sprig (Garnish)Plum Cake - Pairing
Method:
In a mixing glass, combine Russian Standard Vodka, rosemary syrup, lime juice and cranberries (muddled)Add ice and shake well for 15-20 secondsStrain in a glass and top up with SodaGarnish with Cranberries/Rosemary or both
Picante Power with Tacos al Pastor
Ingredients:
2 oz 1800 Tequila Blanco1⁄2 Lime Juice1 oz Passionfruit NectarTajin MixJalapeno (Garnish)Tacos al Pastor – Pairing
Method:
In a mixing glass, combine 1800 Tequila Blanco, lime juice and passionfruit nectarAdd ice and shake well for 15-20 secondsRim the glass with tajin mix and double strain the mixtureGarnish with Jalapeno
Havana Cabana with Potato Chips
Ingredients:
2 oz Viva El Ron White Rum1 oz Orange Juice1 oz Grapefruit Juice1/3 Simple SyrupEgg White / 6 drops of Vegan FoamerOrange slice (Garnish)Potato Chips - Pairing
Method:
In a mixing glass, combine Viva El Ron, orange juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup and egg white/vegan foamerDry Shake (without ice) for 10 seconds and then add ice in the shaker and continue to shake for another 10-15 secondsPour it into a rocks glass and garnish with a grapefruit slice
IANSlife can be contacted at ...
--IANS
os/tb/lh
MENAFN01012024000231011071ID1107673362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.