Miscreants Torch Kannada Flag During New Year’S Eve Celebration, Tension In K'taka Dist


1/1/2024 1:45:17 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, (Karnataka) Jan 1 (IANS) There is tension in Belagavi district following a group of miscreants burning the Kannada flag during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The incident took place at Rayanna circle in Sulaga village near Belagavi city at midnight.

Kannada activists have condemned the incident and urged the police to arrest the culprits.

According to police, a group of miscreants torched the Kannada flag installed at the Rayanna circle at night and fled.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. Police have beefed up security at sensitive points and launched a hunt for the culprits.

