Key Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 1 (IANS) In a major action, the Anti-Gangster Task Force have arrested a wanted criminal who is a member of the Sopu gang run by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said officials on Monday.

Anil Bishnoi, resident of Vishnoiyan ki Dhani in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, was arrested on Sunday. The accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was wanted in Charbhuja police station of Rajsamand district for the past four years, said police officials.

Additional Director General of Police Crime and AGTF Dinesh M.N. said Anil Bishnoi is an active henchman of Sopu gang run by Lawrence Bishnoi. He also has a tattoo of Sopu Gang on his right arm. Many cases have been registered against this gang in various places of the state under Arms, NDPS Act, murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

The ADG said Anil Bishnoi was wanted for four years in the NDPS Act case in Charbhuja police station of Rajsamand district. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced by Superintendent of Police Rajsamand for his arrest. During the collection of information, the team's head constable Rakesh Jakhar had received information that he was currently in Jodhpur.

On this information, under the supervision of Inspector General Prafulla Kumar and supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Asha Ram Chaudhary, the team raided and caught the accused who was waiting for someone in Mata Ka Than area.

He was being tracked for three-four days, said Dinesh M.N.

