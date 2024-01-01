You Need To Have More Desire, The Mentality Needs To Be Better, Says Declan Rice After Arsenal's Back-To-Back Loss

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Amidst the echoing disappointment of back-to-back defeats, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice articulated the need for a profound shift in mindset after the North London club's 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka had ignited hope with an early lead at Craven Cottage, but the optimism was short-lived as Arsenal slid to fourth place with 40 points, marking the halfway point of the season. The haunting memory of a 2-0 loss at home to West Ham United just days prior lingered, intensifying the urgency for a mental overhaul within the team.

Speaking candidly to Sky Sports, Rice stressed the imperative of seizing control and fostering self-belief, underscoring the necessity for an enhanced desire and a more resilient mentality. In the unforgiving arena of the Premier League, where every point holds immense value, Rice emphasized the need for mutual accountability and elevated expectations within the squad.

“When you go 1-0 up, you need to take more control and have more self-belief,” Rice told Sky Sports.“You need to have more desire, the mentality needs to be better. We need to demand more for each other.”

“In this league, there's no room to mess up. There's so many good teams around you, and we want to be pushing up the top end of the table. It's a tough one to take today," he added.

Despite the recent setbacks, Rice dispelled notions of panic, asserting that Arsenal wouldn't succumb to the pressure. With reigning champions Manchester City and the surprise package of the season, Aston Villa, notching victories over the weekend, the race for the title grew more intense.

Rice brushed off the fixation on the points table, echoing a sentiment of focus and resilience. Aston Villa, now level on points with Liverpool, held the spotlight as they surged to 42 points, a testament to the unpredictability that characterizes the Premier League.

"There's a lot of media who talk and say 'Arsenal will win the league this year, Arsenal are better this year,' and whatnot. But we don't get involved in that; we just try to take every game as we can, one by one," declared Rice, encapsulating the team's unwavering commitment to navigating the challenges one match at a time.

In the face of adversity, Arsenal remained steadfast, choosing positivity over negativity, and placing their faith in the multitude of games left in the season. As the narrative unfolded, the North London club stood at a crossroads, tasked with not just regaining lost points but reshaping the intangible fabric of their in-game mentality.

--IANS

hs/