Maldives Exceeds Annual Target With 18,42,169 Record Arrivals

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Male : Maldives tourism has achieved record-breaking arrivals, surpassing the annual target of 1.8 million with 1,842,169 visitors by December 26, 2023. The number is 12.3 per cent higher than what was recorded during the same period in 2022. It showcases resilience and global appeal as a premier travel destination driven by top source markets like India and Russia.

The Ministry of Tourism reported the following monthly arrivals: January: 172,499, February: 177,915, March: 173,514, April: 164,357, May: 120,959, June: 120,363, July: 145,620, August: 154,854, September: 130,967, October: 159,141, November: 163,658 and December (1 to 26): 158,322.

The current daily average arrival rate stands at 5,515 visitors, with an average stay duration of 7.6 days, both on an annual basis.

India has emerged as the leading source market, with 206,026 tourists, closely followed by Russia with 204,043 visitors. China, the United Kingdom, and Germany also contributed significantly, with 185,976, 152,764, and 132,884 tourists, respectively. Italy, the USA, France, Spain, and Switzerland









round out the top ten source markets, emphasising the global appeal of the Maldives.