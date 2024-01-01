Bangladesh Adventure Tourism Association Officially Formed

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Bangladesh Adventure Tourism Association (BATA) has been formed aiming to popularise adventure tourism among tourists of all ages, including the youth of Bangladesh, to prevent all negative activities in the society and to make them interested in welfare activities.

An executive committee of the organisation was formed by holding a formal meeting at the Dhaka Club on December 22, read a press release.

Khabir Uddin Ahmed and Triab have been made President and Founding President respectively and Moshiur Khandkar, CEO and Founder of SAIF and Bangladesh Adventure Club was elected as Secretary General.

Sadaf Siddiqui and Mohiuddin Helal are the Vice Presidents of the organisation.

General Manager of Bangla-desh Tourism Corporation Ziaul Haque Hawladar and others have become Advisors to the organisation.