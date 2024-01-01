Wander Woman Partners With Bimafy Financial Services For Traveller Security

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Wander Woman, a leading travel platform committed to empowering women travellers globally, announces a strategic partnership with Bimafy Financial Services to offer comprehensive travel insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Wander Woman's adventurous travellers.

Under this agreement, Wander Woman travellers will be able to get overseas mediclaim policy for business and holiday tours, In-land travel coverage around Bangladesh and worldwide travel coverage both silver and gold, read a press release.

The MoU signing ceremony took place on December 20, 2023 at Bimafy's office in Badda. The ceremony was attended by the CEO and Founder of Wander Woman, Sabira Mehrin Saba and the CEO of Bimafy, Alvi Nizam Nafi.