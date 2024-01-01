Prego Presents Authentic Italian Cuisine

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Since its opening in 2007, The Westin Dhaka has been one of the culinary choices of the city. Being an international hotel chain, Westin Dhaka introduced a good number of global cuisines for food lovers. Coupled with a variety-like the Pan Asian food restaurant, refreshing light bites and drink poolside spot and a 24-hour deli-there is also a specialty fine-dining Italian restaurant named Prego at the hotel.

Prego is an Italian-only place and possibly the only one of its kind in Dhaka. True to its name, it serves authentic Italian cuisine at an open kitchen.

Although Italian food is synonymous to pizzas and pastas, but there is a lot more to this European cuisine. The flavours and textures, along with its delectable variety, have made Italian food so popular around the world.

There are Cold Starters (Antipasti Freddie) and Hot Starters (Antipasti Freddi) to begin with. These are light foods-cooked with greens and breads and tunas and calamaries-and of course a variety of cheese, like caprese and parmesan.

The soup segment features few of the most famed Italian soups- Classic Minestrone with Basil Pesto and Truffle-scented Cream of Field Mushroom soup.

For the mains, it is indeed difficult to choose from an array of fish, seafood, steak and pasta and pizza. Oven roasted Chilean Sea Bass, (which is a deep snow bass, that is milk white in colour with buttery texture), Oven Baked Barramundi, Grilled Norwegian Salmon are a few of the favourites among the fish items.

The Grilled section of the menu is rich with sizzling steak dishes. Apart from the usual Ribeye and T Bone, Prego's most famous steak dish is Tomahawk.

As the name suggests, it is indeed heavy in terms of weight and volume. Its weight denotes worth to its name. It is a grain-fed prime quality lava-stone-grilled steak, that can weigh up to two kg.

This giant steak is a special Australian import that makes Prego proud! The choice of secret sauce (like Chimichuri, Bearnaise/mixed wild mushroom) adds tons of taste and flavour to this already weighty meaty chunk.

An Italian menu is incomplete without pastas and pizzas. There are almost a dozen varieties of each - all brimming with authentic taste and texture! There are Ravioli, Risotto, Linguine and Penne Pastas to name a few. The pizza varieties are Calzone, Siciliana, Margherita, even Tandoori-to name a few.

The ending of an Italian meal must be with authentic and awesome Italian desserts like Tiramisu, Affogato and Panna Cotta-all of which are prepared to utmost perfection.

Prego is at the topmost floor of The Westin Dhaka, open from 6:30 pm till 10:30pm. The location makes it one of the most beautiful restaurants in Dhaka as it gives a mesmerising view of the city skyline.

The place can accommodate approximately 80 guests, and another 16-20 guests at its private dining hall. There is also strip of terrace that skirts the main restaurant.

Prego means 'You are welcome' in Italian. With its authentic Italian food, coupled with its chic and stylish ambience-it is definitely the place that awaits to welcome guests with its magical panorama of the city and amazing Italian food!

-Asma Ali

