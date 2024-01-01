Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Hosts Poolside BBQ Buffet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka is currently hosting a poolside BBQ buffet at its signature outlet Pool Cafe.

"Guests can savour the exquisite array of barbecued meat and fish at their Pool Café, surrounded by stunning views of the city skylines and with live music for a unique experience at the pool side of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka," said the hotel in a release.

Guests can enjoy mouthwatering barbecued items including Assorted Kebabs, Beef Steak, Lamb Chops, Beef Ribs, Grilled Prawns and many more along with freshly made Jilapis and assorted winter Pithas every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 pm onwards.

The poolside BBQ buffet is priced at BDT 5950 per person all inclusive.

Buy One Get One Offer is available on selected Debit and Credit cards.