Delectable Weekend Buffet At Hotel Grand Park In Barishal

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Hotel Grand Park, a premium hotel in Barishal, has introduced the city to something new-a delectable buffet.

At its signature restaurant Bell's Diner, the hotel is offering room guests-foreigners and travellers from Dhaka or other parts of the country-as well as walk-in local visitors an exquisite buffet dinner, only on weekends.

Featuring a spread of over 90+ delicious items, the weekend buffet dinner of the hotel is becoming more and more popular with every passing weekend.



The buffet dinner is spread across seven stations. Guests can start with the dumpling counter that features mouth-wateringly fresh seafood and chicken momos.

Beside it stands the appetiser and soup station where guests can indulge in tummy-pleasing wonton, fish on toast, vegetable tempura, fried chicken, fish cutlet, chicken thick Thai soup and vegetable clear soup, among others.

Another attraction of the buffet is the salad station with crowd-favourites such as American salad, coleslaw, beetroot salad, garden fruit salad, chickpeas salad, yogurt salad, roasted potato, tomato mustard salad, chicken cheese salad vegetable salad, Greek salad, guava chat, antipasto, bruschetta, shrimp cocktail and Japanese cold items like California maki, prawn nigiri as well as different kinds of sushi and sashimi.

Guests can enjoy delicious hummus, fish terrine, beef pepperoni, chicken mozzarella and other popular items too which await them just beside the salad station.



Afterwards, among the mains, guests can dig in with tongue-pleasing items like chicken tehari, nasi goreng, pasta, beef tehari, vegetable noodles, Thai fish curry, roasted chicken with roasted potato, fish with garlic mushroom, whole grilled fish, beef kala bhuna, chicken chili dry, dal makhni, Chinese vegetable, naan, rice and assorted kebab featuring hariyali kebab, chicken reshmi kebab and chicken tikka.

Just beside stands the fruit station with various nutritious fresh fruits.

That is not all. The restaurant of the hotel also features a beautiful outdoor area with separate seating arrangements by a large pond with scenic open views. There lies the live station where an expert chef cooks BBQ and grilled items live for the guests to enjoy. Guests can try out the mackerel sea fish cooked to perfection or other tummy-pleasing BBQ or grilled dishes like chicken steak, chicken shashlik, grilled prawn and others.

No meal would be complete without sweet temptations. As cherry on top, the restaurant offers several appetising desserts in a separate section like different kinds of cakes, cream caramel, pudding, shahi tukra, rosh bora, different kinds of pithas, fruit truffle, tart, gulab jamun etc.

Interestingly, the hotel changes the menu every other weekend so that guests can try out new items every week.

The best thing about this incredible feast is the fact that it is available at BDT 1399 only. Furthermore, with the Buy One Get One offer, guests can avail the 90+ items buffet only at 1250 each all-inclusive.