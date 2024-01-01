January Jumpstart: Bouncing Into A Healthier 901 With New Year's Resolutions That Stick

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Behavioral health expert breaks down five steps to a New Year You MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year. A new year is rushing in, and many people take time to set resolutions for self-improvement. Often, those resolutions are centered on losing weight or living a healthier life. How can we best set ourselves up for success and ensure our resolutions stick? Senior director of ambulatory behavioral health at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare , Laura Shultz, PsyD., outlines five simple tips to make sure those resolutions to live a healthier life stick with you until 2025.

1. Find your "Why".

a.

Identifying which area of your life you want to improve and WHY you want to do it helps find the meaning behind your goal. This meaning can be really helpful when working toward the goal feels difficult.



b.

You may think, "I want to lose weight."





i. Go one step deeper and ask yourself why.



ii. Maybe you want to lose weight to have more energy for your kids or grandchildren.





1. That meaning can help you stay motivated throughout the year.

2. Let's get S.M.A.R.T.

a.

Once you've identified your resolution, make it S.M.A.R.T.





i. S.M.A.R.T. goals are s pecific, m easurable, a ttainable, r elevant, and t ime-bound.





ii. For example, instead of a resolution of, "I want to live a healthier life." Consider making it more specific: "I will eat at least two servings of vegetables daily for the next month to improve my nutrition."







1. This goal is more precise and allows you to easily track whether you've reached your resolution or not.

3. Keep your chin up!

a.

It is normal to experience setbacks and challenges with a new goal along the way. Keep in mind that you haven't failed.





i. You've only hit a roadblock or lost focus, and you can get back up and try again.



4. Sharing is caring.



a. Bring in your best buddies on your New Year's resolution. Having supportive people in your corner allows them to cheer you on and hold you accountable in a loving way.



5. Strength in numbers.

a.

Team-up with like-minded individuals who share similar goals.



b. Methodist Le

Bonheur Healthcare is leading the Healthier 901 initiative. We're on a quest to collectively lose a million pounds in three years. We can do it together!



c. Join for free today at

Healthier901 .



Bonus tip: Check out Dr. Shultz's full thoughts on setting resolutions that stick at her recent blog post on Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's YourHealth Blog .

