World Greets 2024 With Major Fireworks Displays

The world greeted 2024 with major fireworks displays and celebrations seen in several countries including in New Zealand and Australia, the US, UK, the UAE and Sri Lanka.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.