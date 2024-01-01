(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) --
1912 -- Modern medical services were provided to women for the first time by the American Missionary Hospital in Kuwait.
1955 -- The State of Kuwait established a pension fund for civil servants and retirees.
1956 -- The Kuwaiti printing and publishing department issued its first media book "the records of Kuwait", a publication containing historic, economic, and social data about Kuwait.
1962 --Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development launched activities by providing loans to developing nations.
1973 -- Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company (KAFCO) became a subsidiary of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC). Its main business is supplying the local market need of imported jet fuel and kerosene produced at Al-Shuaiba refinery.
1975 -- The foodstuff subsidy card for citizens, issues by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was implemented.
1975 -- First issue of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula magazine was published.
1975 -- First issued of the A'alam Al-Ma'refa (World of knowledge), a Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) publication, was available in print.
1983 -- Al-Rawdatain water company begins producing bottled water from the oil field bearing the same name, at a capacity of 170,000 liters per day.
1991 -- Kuwait Radio resumed transmission from Cairo.
1995 -- The insurance law, part of the pensioners law, came into effect. It covered certain aspects of the main salary that was not covered by the pension law; thus, added to the retiree pay at the end of service.
2005 -- Kuwait canceled customs fee on products from 16 Arab countries on condition that said states followed the rules of stipulated in the Arab free trade agreement.
2006 -- Mandatory insurance for GCC citizens working in Kuwait's public, private, oil sectors came into force.
2018 -- Kuwait became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. (end)
