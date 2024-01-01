Avenue Dental Welcomes New Patients With A Special Offer: $149 For Oral Exam And X

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Brantford, Ontario Dec 31, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Avenue Dental, a family-friendly dental clinic in Brantford, is pleased to announce a special offer for new patients: a comprehensive oral exam and x-rays for only $149. This offer is valid for adults and kids of all ages, and it includes a thorough assessment of oral health, diagnosis of any dental issues, and a personalized treatment plan.

Avenue Dental is committed to providing high-quality dental care to the community, with a focus on prevention, education, and patient satisfaction. The clinic offers a wide range of dental services, such as general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and emergency care. The clinic also features modern equipment, comfortable amenities, and a friendly and professional staff.

"We are excited to welcome new patients to our clinic and help them achieve their smile goals," said Dr. Monika Spolia, the lead dentist at Avenue Dental. "We believe that everyone deserves a healthy and beautiful smile, and we are here to make it happen. Our new patient offer is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking for a new dental home or who has not visited a dentist in a while."

To take advantage of the new patient offer, interested individuals can call the clinic at (519) -752-8022 or fill out the request form on the clinic's website. The clinic accepts most insurance plans and payment options.

About Avenue Dental

Avenue Dental is a family-friendly dental clinic in Brantford, Ontario, that has been serving the community since 1945. At the clinic, their deintsts in Brantford offer a full range of dental services for patients of all ages, from routine check-ups and cleanings to complex procedures and smile makeovers. The clinic's mission is to provide quality dental care in a comfortable and caring environment, where patients are treated like family. For more information, visit their website or follow the clinic on Facebook and Instagram.