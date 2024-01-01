Elevating Cardiac Care In Brooklyn With Dr. Marc Rybstein In Brooklyn, NY

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Rybstein Medical proudly announces Dr. Marc Rybstein , renowned as the best cardiologist in Brooklyn, NY, leading the charge in advancing cardiac care. With expertise in preventive cardiology, cardiovascular disease management, and vascular system diagnosis and treatment, Dr. Rybstein brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the community.

Comprehensive Cardiac Services:

Rybstein Medical stands as a beacon of cardiac health, offering advanced facilities for major cardiac testing and preventive treatments. The clinic is outfitted with modern equipment such as EKGs and stress tests to accurately and quickly assess their cardiac function. Beyond cardiology, the commitment goes to risk modification programs as well as internal medicine specialists and primary care physicians.

Podiatry Excellence:

Beyond cardiac care, Rybstein Medical works for complete health. Podiatry is another of its specialties. Whether it's plantar fasciitis or diabetic foot disease, board-certified podiatrists are well-equipped to deal with a wide range of concerns involving the feet and lower limbs.

Local Roots, Global Expertise:

Dr. Rybstein's roots in Brooklyn, NY, deepen the connection with the community. A graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, he has always been committed to education, having served as a teaching assistant during his college years.

Appointments Made Easy:

Rybstein Medical values your time and health. Quick appointments are available, and the clinic accepts a range of insurances, including MetroPlus Insurance. To experience the pinnacle of cardiac and podiatry care, schedule an appointment today.

Contact Information:

Rybstein Medical

Address: 828 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203

Phone: (718) 303-0851

About Rybstein Medical:

Rybstein Medical is a leading healthcare facility in Brooklyn, NY, specializing in cardiology, preventive care, and podiatry services. With a commitment to excellence and patient well-being, Rybstein Medical continues to set the standard for comprehensive and compassionate healthcare in the heart of Brooklyn.

