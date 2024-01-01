Sri Lanka To Start Registration Process For 2024 Voter List

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Jan 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – The registration process of Sri Lanka's 2024 voter list starts today, Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake said, yesterday.

Announcing the commencement of the process, Rathnayake told journalists that, instructions have been issued to relevant officials.

He said, they initially planned to start the registration process on Feb 1, but the commission decided to expedite the process due to the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

The chairman said, once the registration is completed, the lists will be made available to the public soon, for amendments and complaints.

In late Nov, Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, told parliament that, both presidential and parliamentary elections would be held in 2024.– NNN-XINHUA