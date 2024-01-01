Musk Leads World's Richest To $1.5 Trillion Wealth Gain In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The combined net worth of the 500 richest people surged by $1.5
trillion in 2023, fully rebounding from the $1.4 trillion lost the
year prior, Azernews reports citing the Bloomberg Billionaires
Index.
Once again, their fortunes were closely correlated to the
performance of tech stocks, which rose to fresh records this year
despite recession fears, lingering inflation, lofty interest rates
and geopolitical turmoil. Tech billionaires saw their wealth grow
by 48% or $658 billion, propelled by intense hype around artificial
intelligence.
No one did better than Elon Musk, who recaptured the title of
world's richest person from French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault.
The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer netted an additional $95.4
billion through Thursday's close, bolstered by the success of Tesla
and SpaceX, after losing $138 billion in 2022. His net worth is now
more than $50 billion above Arnault's after a global slowdown in
demand for luxury goods dented shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton SE.
Amazon Inc. founder Jeff Bezos added more than $70 billion
to his wallet this year and is now neck-and-neck with Arnault for
second place, while Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's
fortune jumped by more than $80 billion.
The rising tide left some boats behind. Indian billionaire
Gautam Adani lost $21 billion on Jan. 27 alone – and $37.3 billion
across the whole year – after short-seller Hindenburg Research
tanked the value of the Adani Group. Nevertheless, he still
possesses an 11-figure fortune.
