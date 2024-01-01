Venice To Ban Large Tourist Groups And Loudspeakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Venice is to ban loudspeakers and tourist groups of more than 25
people, in a bid to ease the impact of mass tourism on the Italian
city, Azernews reports citing BBC .
The new rules will come into effect from June, the city said in
a statement.
The use of loudspeakers have been banned as they can "generate
confusion and disturbances", it added.
Over-tourism is widely recognised as an urgent issue for the
canal city, one of the most visited places in Europe.
In September, Venice approved the trial of a €5 ($5.35) fee for
daily visitors.
Elisabetta Pesce, the official with responsibility for the
city's security, said the latest policies are "aimed at improving
the management of groups organised in the historic centre".
The city is just 7.6 sq km in size but it hosted almost 13
million tourists in 2019, according to the Italian national
statistics institute. Numbers of visitors are expected to exceed
pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.
Earlier this year Unesco said the city should be added to a list
of world heritage sites in danger, as the impact of climate change
and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to it.
In 2021, large cruise ships were banned from entering the
historic centre of Venice via the Giudecca canal after a ship
crashed into a harbour. Critics had also argued that the ships were
causing pollution and eroding the foundations of the city, which
suffers from regular flooding.
