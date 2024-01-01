Azerbaijan Takes Over Chairmanship In GUAM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of today, the chairmanship of GUAM has passed from Ukraine to
Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews, the decision was made at the meeting of
the Council of National Coordinators on December 1.
At the meeting, he also reviewed the results of Ukraine's
chairmanship in GUAM and the priorities of Azerbaijan's
chairmanship.
It should be noted that during the presidency of Ukraine in
2023, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of GUAM member
states, the creation of new economic opportunities, the development
of trade between European and Asian markets, the promotion of the
full functioning of the free trade zone, and the European
Commission regarding the GUAM transport corridor interoperability,
simplification of customs procedures and an integrated approach to
documents for transportation within the GUAM transport corridor
were priority issues.
During the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in 2020, the priority
direction was energy security, transport, and trade
circulation.
It should be recalled that GUAM began to operate as a union of
these four states with the signing of the Joint Communiqué by the
presidents of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine on October
10, 1997, in Strasbourg. Azerbaijan chaired GUAM in 2007-2008,
2012, 2016 and 2020.
