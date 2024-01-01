Azerbaijan Takes Over Chairmanship In GUAM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of today, the chairmanship of GUAM has passed from Ukraine to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the decision was made at the meeting of the Council of National Coordinators on December 1.

At the meeting, he also reviewed the results of Ukraine's chairmanship in GUAM and the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

It should be noted that during the presidency of Ukraine in 2023, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of GUAM member states, the creation of new economic opportunities, the development of trade between European and Asian markets, the promotion of the full functioning of the free trade zone, and the European Commission regarding the GUAM transport corridor interoperability, simplification of customs procedures and an integrated approach to documents for transportation within the GUAM transport corridor were priority issues.

During the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in 2020, the priority direction was energy security, transport, and trade circulation.

It should be recalled that GUAM began to operate as a union of these four states with the signing of the Joint Communiqué by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine on October 10, 1997, in Strasbourg. Azerbaijan chaired GUAM in 2007-2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.