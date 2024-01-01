Will Yerevan Stick To Commitments For Peace?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Although many commentators have marked 2020 as the most
turbulent year for Armenia, it can also be considered the most
successful turning year for the future of Armenia and the security
of the region as a whole. There is a saying that you can't judge a
book by its cover. Although Armenia started 2020 with a defeat, we
would not be wrong to say that in the end a more favorable result
was reached for both Azerbaijan and Armenia.
For 30 years, the frozen conflict did not bring dividends to
either side. Just occupying the empty territories, Armenia could
not achieve any progress due to its economic backwardness and the
lack of border relations with both neighboring states (Azerbaijan
and Turkiye). The empty territories in the occupied Garabagh and
Zangazur regions were rendered unusable by the Armenian military
units. In fact, since the 1990s, Armenia has caught up in its
euphoria and could not see the realities in the region. The first
Garabagh war created a deceptive impression on Armenia and had a
serious impact on the country's economic development. Yerevan
thought that the coming decades would gradually archive the
Garabagh conflict and with the support it received from the West
and the neighboring states, it would be able to freeze the
long-standing conflict. But the reality did not reflect this.
Because Armenia could not even imagine what the achievements of the
other side, that is, Azerbaijan, would give it in the past 30
years. From the 1990s to 2020, there was already an enormous turn
in the economy of Azerbaijan. In Armenia, on the contrary, what was
achieved was almost exhausted. The most tragic point was that
Armenia was not aware of the situation that it was in.
When Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia came to
power after the revolution in 2018, he was conscious of the
situation in his country. Even at the initial stage of his rule, he
mentioned several times that he would take a more adequate step in
restoring relations with Azerbaijan. Pashinyan was aware of the
fact that a criminogenic situation had arisen around him. Because
the Garabagh clan, which threatened him while he was in power, was
Russia's closest ally. Pashinyan, who won the prime minister's
chair with the support of the Western allies, saw a concrete step
regarding the Garabagh issue only in war. Because otherwise serious
threats to his life were expected.
In fact, the Second Garabagh War was more a war between the
Garabagh clan and its separatist forces against Azerbaijan than the
Pashinyan authority. Nikol Pashinyan, knowing that he would be
defeated, chose this war as a guarantor of his future destiny, and
with no surprise after his defeat, he was able to regain his
post.
But how did it happen that the Armenian government, which
neglected the fate of Garabagh in the South Caucasus, was once
again supported by the West, which wanted to prolong the
conflict?
First of all, it should be noted that Armenia has a close
relationship with France, which is the leading power in the
European Union, and this always creates opportunities for the
forces that control Armenia from abroad to intervene in the South
Caucasus region. In general, Armenia is the only springboard that
can satisfy the West's interest in the region, as well as against
its rival Russia. For this reason, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister
of Armenia, who lost more than 5,000 manpower and nearly 38.5
billion US dollars in the war, was supported both within the
country and by the Western forces he was allied with.
Of course, the political position of the Armenian leadership did
not satisfy Russia. The situation was already beginning to take on
a dual nature – Yerevan, on the one hand, recognised Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity, on the other hand, it supported the illegal
separatist regime in Garabagh. Time was very short for Pashinyan
because any decision made could have an immediate impact on the
situation in the region. The only thing that was impossible was
that Armenia had the potential to resort to war again. For this
reason, Armenia has to sacrifice a group of separatist cliques
operating illegally in Garabagh.
Pashinyan defeated his biggest rivals
The separatist remnants that formed terrorist groups in Garabagh
were actually more of an open threat to the Armenian authorities
than to Azerbaijan. Because the "heads" of representatives of the
separatist forces tried to gain power by overthrowing Pashinyan at
any moment. Therefore, the most reliable center for them was
Yerevan rather than Garabagh. However, the spontaneously planned
mission was leading the separatist forces to surrender to
Azerbaijan every day - simply no option was left for them to turn
back.
Pashinyan's move further infuriates Russia
As the Garabagh conflict was resolved in favor of Azerbaijan
rifts began to grow between Russia and Pashinyan's government.
Pashinyan's accusation of Russia leaving Armenia helpless was a
kind of excuse to get his collar off Moscow's grips. But when the
matter is approached from the context of truth, it creates a
different picture. While serving the West, Pashinyan could not
pursue a common policy with Russia. For this reason, the processes
led to both Armenia's desire to leave the CSTO, and the demand to
withdraw the 102nd Russian military base from the territory of
Armenia.
In 2024, leadership of the Eurasian Economic Union will
symbolically pass from Russia to Armenia. At the summit held on
December 25 in St. Petersburg, Russia, Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan emphasized that the Eurasian Economic Union should be
focused on purely economic issues and should not include any
"political and geopolitical agenda". According to the Prime
Minister of Armenia, the fact that the union is related to
political ambitions is against the principles of the
institution.
"The basic freedoms of trade and Eurasian integration cannot and
should not be restricted for political reasons, as this will lead
to the erosion of the basic principles of the union," Pashinyan
said.
However, it is still questionable what Armenia thinks about the
peace treaty with Azerbaijan in 2024.
The incumbent Armenian leadership, which is trying to further
distance itself from Russia, says that it will fully resolve its
obligations in the peace issue as of this year. Yerevan has already
received Azerbaijan's package of peace proposals, and one of its
provisions is the opening of the Zangazur corridor, the most
strategic line of communication. In addition, the peace agreement
to be signed between the parties does not mean the final solution
of all issues. All this, of course, will depend on Armenia
fulfilling certain obligations contained in the package of
proposals from this moment on.
