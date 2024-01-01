Biden Names Defense Of Ukraine Among Main Accomplishments Of United States In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. President has named the defense of Ukraine, Israel and other partners from external aggression one of the major accomplishments of the United States in 2023.

Joe Biden said this in a post on his official page on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“We have stood up for our allies and partners in Israel, Ukraine, and across the globe - and strengthened our alliances around the world," Biden said in the document, which listed the main accomplishments of his administration over the past year.

The U.S. President wrote this in the section "Strengthened Democracy at Home and Abroad". Among other accomplishments of 2023, Biden noted tackling inflation, tackling the climate crisis, more investments in America, creating new jobs, increasing access to higher education, reducing violence in the country, etc.

As Ukrinform reported, in the last days of 2023, the U.S. administration reaffirmed that America stands for freedom, against tyranny and oppression, and will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they fight against Russian armed aggression.