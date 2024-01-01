Ukraine Endured 6,000 Air Raid Alerts In 2023 - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine experienced 6,000 air raid alerts in 2023.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his New Year's Eve video address , Ukrinform reports.

“This year [2023], Ukraine has overcome 6,000 air alerts. Almost every night, it woke up to sirens and went down to the shelter to protect its children from enemy missiles and drones,” the Head of State said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian air defense forces worked every night and every day, heroically defending the Ukrainian skies so that Ukrainians could hear the“all clear” call 6,000 times.

“And go up 6,000 times. Go upstairs. Look up into the sky and prove once again that Ukrainians are stronger than terror. And no matter how many missiles the enemy fires, no matter how many strikes and attacks – vile, ruthless, massive – the enemy carries out in an attempt to break Ukrainians, intimidate them, knock Ukraine down, drive them underground, we will still rise. Because the one who brings hell to our land will one day see it from his own window,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have launched more than 7,500 missiles at Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office