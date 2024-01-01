Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ammo Depot In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards of the“Steel Border” brigade have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Kharkiv sector.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted the relevant video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kharkiv sector, a mortar squad of the Offensive Guard's 'Steel Border' brigade hit an enemy ammunition depot and spectacularly congratulated the occupiers on the New Year," the post reads.

As Ukrinform reported, as of December 31, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 359,230 Russian troops and thousands of pieces of enemy equipment.