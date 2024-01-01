General Staff: 55 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 55 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the past day, 55 combat engagements occurred. In total, the enemy launched 13 missile attacks and 127 airstrikes, carried out 181 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas,” the update says.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings, apartment blocks and other civilian and industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Yesterday, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine using 96 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed 66 combat UAVs.

Today, the invaders have launched another airstrike using 26 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs. Ukrainian defenders intercepted 21 enemy drones.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army in the past 24 hours launched airstrikes on Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Serebrianka forestry in Luhansk region; Hryhorivka, Riznykivka, Zvanivka, Spirne, Pivnichne, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Virivka in Kherson region.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian ammoin Kharkiv sector

In the past day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 11 strikes on enemy manpower clusters.

Ukrainian missile forces hit nine enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, three ammunition depots and one command post.

As Ukrinform reported, as of December 31, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 359,230 Russian troops and thousands of pieces of enemy equipment.