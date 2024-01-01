Brazil Joins Cooperation With OPEC+

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Brazil will join
the OPEC+ Cooperation Charter from January 2024, Trend reports.
According to the information, the country does not yet intend to
support the alliance's efforts to reduce oil production.
The fact that the OPEC+ organization will accept a new member
became known after the alliance meeting held on November 30, 2023.
The final communiqué stated that Brazil will join the OPEC+
Cooperation Charter from January.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that these
intentions were also confirmed by the Minister of Mining and Energy
of Brazil, Alexander Silveira de Oliveira, who took part in the
OPEC+ online meeting.
However, representatives of the Brazilian oil industry, as well
as the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said that
Brazil has no plans to become a full member of the
organization.
