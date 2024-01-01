FIDE Announces Ranking Of Chess Players For January 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has published the rating table for January 2024, Trend reports with reference to the FIDE website.

It is reported that the best result among Azerbaijani male chess players is Shakhriyar Mammadyarov (2726). The chess player, who rose two places compared to December, took 24th place. Teymur Radjabov's position remained unchanged. The grandmaster ranks 27th with 2723 points. Arkady Naidich (2657) – 80th, Rauf Mamedov (2651) – 87th.

Gunay Mammadzadeh has the best performance in the ranking among Azerbaijani chess players. She ranks 26th with 2449 points. Ulviya Fataliнeva (2384) takes 64th place, Govhar Beydullayeva (2374) - 77th place, Gulnar Mamedova (2351) - 97th place, and Khanym Baladzhaeva (2350) - 99th place.

Magnus Carlsen leads the ranking of male chess players with 2830 points. The first places in the lists of female chess players were taken by Chinese Yifan Hou (2632), German Vincent Keimer (2743), Kazakh Bibisara Asaubaeva (2472)