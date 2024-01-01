FIDE Announces Ranking Of Chess Players For January 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January. The International
Chess Federation (FIDE) has published the rating table for January
2024, Trend reports
with reference to the FIDE website.
It is reported that the best result among Azerbaijani male chess
players is Shakhriyar Mammadyarov (2726). The chess player, who
rose two places compared to December, took 24th place. Teymur
Radjabov's position remained unchanged. The grandmaster ranks 27th
with 2723 points. Arkady Naidich (2657) – 80th, Rauf Mamedov (2651)
– 87th.
Gunay Mammadzadeh has the best performance in the ranking among
Azerbaijani chess players. She ranks 26th with 2449 points. Ulviya
Fataliнeva (2384) takes 64th place, Govhar Beydullayeva (2374) -
77th place, Gulnar Mamedova (2351) - 97th place, and Khanym
Baladzhaeva (2350) - 99th place.
Magnus Carlsen leads the ranking of male chess players with 2830
points. The first places in the lists of female chess players were
taken by Chinese Yifan Hou (2632), German Vincent Keimer (2743),
Kazakh Bibisara Asaubaeva (2472)
