Restrictions Will Apply To Tourists In Venice

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. In order to reduce
the negative effects of tourism, the volume of tourist groups that
will visit the city of Venice will be reduced.
Trend informs with
reference to "Euronews" that this was stated in the statement of
the city administration of Venice.
In the statement, it was emphasized that tourist groups that
will visit Venice from June can consist of a maximum of 25 people.
In addition, it was mentioned that the use of loudspeakers will be
prohibited during the tour of the city by tourist groups.
It should be noted that the UN cultural agency has twice
discussed the issue of including Venice in the list of endangered
heritage sites of UNESCO. In those discussions, the negative
effects of tourism on the city were highlighted as the main
factor.
