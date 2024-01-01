Air India Express Unveils New Festive Sonic Identity

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) New Delhi : Air India Express unveiled a festive sonic identity, infusing cultural richness in-flight with Middle Eastern and Christmas themes, enhancing its brand experience through auditory innovation.

Incorporating an auditory extension to its new brand experience, Air India Express infused a festive spirit in its signature sonic identity, infusing holiday vibes to its brand music in-flight. Alongside the festive addition, Air India Express also recorded a Middle Eastern version of its sonic identity.

About the new move, Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express, said, "Travel is meant to be about new experiences and lasting memories, and music resonates emotionally with both a universality in the way we experience it as well as a cultural specificity. Like our brand, our sonic identity has been crafted to deliver a more holistic and memorable sensory experience. It encapsulates the essence the new Air India Express brand and positioning, embodying the 'Explorer' and the 'Everyperson' archetypes and inviting travellers to 'Fly as You Are' with a more liberating travel experience empowered by digitally driven personalisation."

The sonic identity of Air India Express was developed in a meticulous three-stage process originating with the brand's distinctive personality of intuitiveness, style, accessibility and warmth, while capturing the spirit of New India infused with optimism and confidence.

The Air India Express sonic identity artfully embodies the brand essence depicting three distinct rasas of Indian classical music.