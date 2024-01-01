Newyear Journal For Kids Has Inspiring Activities, Stories & Illustrations

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 31, 2023 8:30 am - My Values Journal is bringing back their inspiring 'My Values Journal' mindfulness journal for kids in 2024. Help your kids discover their most positive selves through journaling.

As the great poet William Wordsworth one wrote, "fill your paper with the breathings of your heart," a quote that has long inspired people who journal. The team at My Values Journal believe that journaling is one of the best things you can do for your heart, and they believe that is true at any age.

This year's edition has been created to offer activities, stories and illustrations that will inspire your children and help them start developing mindfulness skills.

This year's edition has been created to offer activities, stories and illustrations that will inspire your children and help them start developing mindfulness skills. The team behind the journal believes that children today are in need of hopeful and uplifting activities that can help them to grow in compassion, confidence, and creativity.

The New Edition

The 2024 edition of the journal features new bonus material and some additional activities. Featured new pages you and your kids are sure to love include their 'how to' meditation guide and their new section on determination.

If you are looking to help your children build a journaling habit in 2024, you will also notice that the journal has been designed to capture your kids' attention, incorporating vibrant colors, interactive prompts, and inviting illustrations that make the self-journaling process it fosters both enjoyable and educational.

What the 'My Values Journal' Teaches

The 'My Values Journal' includes a range of mindfulness exercises that have been tailored to suit your children, if they are between the ages of 5 and 12, and it also promotes self-awareness, emotional regulation, and the cultivation of a positive outlook on life.

It also includes fun and interactive activities that inspire creativity, confidence and self-expression, holistically enriching your children's personal growth and mental health.

A spokesperson for the journal makers said, "'My Values Journal' is a journal for kids ages 5 and up. We are parents too, and we wanted to create this journal so that kids of all ages can grow up to be good human beings with high self-esteem and a positive outlook on life. 'My Values Journal' will help you teach your kids the value of hard work, honesty, compassion, self-belief, learning from mistakes and many other important values in life."

About My Values Journal

The community-based team behind My Values Journal has crafted a selection of highly reviewed journals, diaries and activity and story books for children of all ages. Each one of their illustrated diaries and books has been created to uplift and inspire its young readers.

You can only purchase the 'My Values Journal' on the My Values Journal website. You might also like to buy other supplementary materials like their focused 'My Compassion Bundle', 'My Determination Bundle', and 'My Selfless Service Bundle', which work well in tandem with the full journal, which is available at

Make 2024 a wonderful and meaningful year for your whole family with the 'My Values Journal.'