Ram Nath Kovind And Sandeep Marwah Confer Prestigious Loknayak International Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Loknayak Jayaprakash International Awards, held at the Dr. Ambedkar Convention Centre, witnessed a momentous gathering of distinguished personalities, with Sandeep Marwah, Nine times World Record Holder and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, gracing the occasion as the Guest of Honour alongside the esteemed presence of the 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji.



The awards ceremony, dedicated to recognizing exemplary contributions across various fields, paid homage to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and commendable work in their respective domains.



Addressing the gathering, His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind, in his role as Chief Guest, expressed his appreciation for the talented and hardworking individuals who have elevated the name of the country to new heights. He commended the establishment of the Loknayak Jayaprakash International Awards, an initiative to motivate and appreciate those who have made significant contributions to society.



ï¿1⁄2I am delighted that an award after the name of Loknayak Jayaprakash has been established and is presented to deserving individuals every year. Such recognitions serve as a source of motivation and inspiration for the recipients,ï¿1⁄2 remarked former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.



In his keynote address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, emphasized the need for individuals to think big and step out of their comfort zones. He highlighted Indiaï¿1⁄2s role as a rising economic power and called upon everyone to contribute to the nationï¿1⁄2s goal of becoming the worldï¿1⁄2s third-largest economy.



ï¿1⁄2The time has come for us to think on a grand scale, irrespective of our business or profession. Indiaï¿1⁄2s economic ascent is a collective responsibility, and we must support and collaborate with the government to achieve our vision,ï¿1⁄2 said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



The organizer, Alok Sinha of Loknayak Jayaprakash International Centre for Studies Development, expressed gratitude to the attendees for making the event a resounding success.



The event featured insightful addresses from other notable speakers, including R.K. Sinha, Dr. Kirti Prem Ji Bhai, Dr. Raja Manvendra Singh, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, and Rohit K Singh.



