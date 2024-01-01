Cold Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- Cold weather conditions are expected in hilly areas, while moderate conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Friday.Winds will be south-easterly moderate, the JMD noted.Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over the next 72 hours.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 5 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 25 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.