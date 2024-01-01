Saudi Arabia Arrive In Doha For AFC Asian Cup, To Hold Training Camp At Sealine Resort

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Three-time AFC Asian Cup champions Saudi Arabia national football team arrived in Doha yesterday to gear up for the final phase of their preparation for this year's tournament which will , set to be held from January 12 to February 10.

The team will hold a training camp at the Sealine Resort.

Upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport, the Asian Cup 2023 Organizing Committee welcomed the delegation.

Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), expressed his gratitude to the committee for their warm reception and hospitality.

Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the team, had unveiled the roster for their preparatory camp which marks the fourth phase of their meticulous preparations for the prestigious tournament.

During this crucial training stint, the Saudi team is set to engage in three friendly matches.



Saudi midfielder Salem Al Dawsari arrives in Doha with teammates and officials.

Their first encounter is against the Lebanon on January 4, followed by a clash with the Palestine team on January 9, and concluding with a match against the Hong Kong on January 10. The Saudi team has undergone extensive preparation, having already contested six friendly matches in the preceding three stages.

Their notable opponents included Venezuela, Bolivia, Costa Rica, South Korea, Nigeria, and Mali.

In addition to this, they participated in two matches during the first round of the second phase of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, facing off against Pakistan and Jordan.

Placed in Group Six of the 2023 Asian Cup, the Saudi national team will contend with Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand in their quest for glory.

Saudi Arabia Squad

Goalkeepers: Nawaf Al Aqidi and Raghed Najjar (Al Nasr), Mohammed Al Yami (Al Ahly) and Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Fayhaa).

Defenders: Hassan Kadish (Al Ittihad), Aoun Al Salouli (Al Taawoun), Ali Al Bulayhi, Hassan Altambakti, and Saud Abdelhamid (Al Hilal), Ali Lagami, Ayman Yahya and Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nasr), Fawaz Al Saqour (Al Shabab).

Midfielders: Ali Hazazi (Al Ettifaq), Mukhtar Ali and Abbas Al assan (Al Fateh), Faisal Al Ghamdi (Al Ittihad), Eid Al Mawlid (Al Akhdood), Salem Al dawsari, Abdullah Al Maliki, Nasser Al Dosari and Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal), Sami Al Naji (Al Nasr).

Forwards: Fahd Al Mawlid and Abdullah Radif (Al Shabab), Khaled Al Ghanem, Abdulrahman Gharib and Mohammed Maran (Al Nasr), Firas Al Braikan (Al Ahly), Saleh Al Shehri (Al Hilal).

