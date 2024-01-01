Msheireb Downtown Doha Rekindles Cinema Magic With 'Baraha Movie Nights'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha, the vibrant cultural hub of Qatar, invites families to embark on a cinematic journey under the stars with Baraha Movie Nights.

Curated in collaboration with the Doha Film Institute (DFI), the enchanting series takes place every evening at 7pm at the iconic Barahat square, offering a delightful blend of classic films, themed activities, and delicious bites from surrounding restaurants and cafes.

The initiative, running from December 19, 2023 to January 6, 2024, has already captivated audiences with its diverse lineup. Moviegoers can relive the spirit of Qatar National Day with dedicated screenings, immerse themselves in the works of local filmmakers, embark on adventures with international family favourites from Japan, America, and Europe, and conclude the journey with a selection of captivating Arabic films.

“Baraha Movie Nights are a celebration of cinema's power to connect and inspire,” said Engr. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties.“This enchanting series not only offers families a unique entertainment experience, but also pays homage to the rich history of film in Qatar. Msheireb, the birthplace of movie screenings in Doha, is the perfect setting to rekindle this timeless tradition.”

Echoing this sentiment, Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute, added:“We are thrilled to partner with Msheireb Downtown Doha to bring the magic of cinema back to its roots. Baraha Movie Nights offer a wonderful opportunity to introduce families to diverse cinematic experiences, cultivate a love for storytelling, and celebrate the enduring legacy of film in Qatar.”

The Baraha Movie Nights hold a special significance for Msheireb, the oldest district of Doha. It was in this very location that the seeds of cinema were first sown in Qatar. Dukhan oil company employees, captivated by the power of film, would share the experience with their families, using makeshift screens and open-air spaces to project movies for the entire neighbourhood. These early gatherings fostered a love for cinema that eventually blossomed into a thriving national industry.

Today, Baraha Movie Nights stand as a testament to this enduring legacy, inviting a new generation to experience the magic of cinema under the stars, at the very place where it all began in Qatar.

Join for a cinematic journey under the stars at Baraha Movie Nights. More information and the latest movie schedule can be found online at msheireb