Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Unleash Cool Vibes In First Look From 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' On New Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage for their upcoming pan-India action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' as they raised a celebratory toast to the upcoming cinematic spectacle on Monday.

The two shared a glimpse from the film promising an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience.

The picture shows the two stars on a jet ski, smiling for the camera.

The synergy between these two dynamic actors has become the focal point of discussions thereby taking the anticipation for the film to new heights.

The prospect of witnessing Bollywood's coolest action duo -- Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, sharing the screen for the first time has sent ripples of thrill among enthusiasts.

The film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, which adds another layer of intensity to the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the film is.

Laced with jaw-dropping stunts and a riveting storyline that'll keep you hooked, this film promises to be a cinematic treat across generations.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films, is a celebration of two generations colliding to rewrite the rules of action.

The film has booked a theatrical release for April 2024, just in time for Eid. It's not just a movie, it's a family entertainer tailor-made for the festive season.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' association with AAZ films.

The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

--IANS

