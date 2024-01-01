               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Putin Delivers New Year Address To Nation, Calls For Unity


1/1/2024 12:15:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Jan 1 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin while delivering New Year address has called for the national unity.

"We have proven time and time again that we can solve even the most difficult problems, and we will never back down, because there is no force that can divide us, make us forget the memory and faith of our fathers, or stop our development," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The president also wished Russian families all the best. "We are one country, one big family," he said.

"We will ensure the confident development of the fatherland, the well-being of our citizens, and we will become even stronger," said Putin.

--IANS

int/dan

