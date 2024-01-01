Malaysian PM Pledges Further Economic Development In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Jan 1 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to prioritise economic development that will directly benefit the people in a New Year message.
"We have achieved some success in a short period, such as a decrease in inflation to 2 percent and the lowest unemployment rate, with the economy growing and maintaining at 4 percent," Xinhua news agency reported.
"However, the true measure is the well-being, welfare and prosperity of the people ... for those facing hardships in their lives and with the cost of living, it must be promptly addressed," he said in a recorded video message.
The prime minister also said there should be full focus on efforts to drive economic growth, and called for improving governance among the leadership and civil service.
