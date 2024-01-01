               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan's Economy Grows By 2.7% By End Of Q3


(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Jan 1 (IANS) Jordan's economy grew by 2.7 per cent by the end of the third quarter compared to the same period last year, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The overall growth is attributed to the expansion of the majority of economic sectors in the third quarter, said the report, citing official figures issued by the Department of Statistics, Xinhua news agency said.

The hotels and restaurants sector achieved the highest growth rate of 6.3 per cent in the period compared to the same period last year, followed by the transport, storage, and communications sector, with a growth rate of 5.3 per cent, according to the report.

It also listed the positive performance of the agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing sector, and the manufacturing sector, which registered 5.1 per cent and 3.9 per cent growth, respectively.

