Rockets Fired At Israel On New Year, Hamas Claims Responsibility

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 1 (IANS) Around 20 rockets were fired at Israel on Monday morning, however no causalities were reported during in the attack.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack saying that its Al-Qassam Brigades fired the rockets.

“Right now... Al-Qassam Brigades are bombarding the city of Tel Aviv and its outskirts with a barrage of 'M90' rockets in response to Zionist massacres against civilians,” Hamas said in a Telegram post.

The rocket alarms were sounded in the Gaza border area and central Israel including Bat Yam and Holon. However, sirens were not sounded in Tel Aviv.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, at least 21,822 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 56,451 Palestinians have been injured.

